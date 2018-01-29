 »   »   » GUESS IT IF YOU CAN! Deepika Padukone's Parents HATED This Scene Of Padmaavat!

Deepika On Her Parents' Reaction Over Padmaavat

"My parents have seen the film and they were proud of my work, but there was a sense of disbelief, like they were thinking is she our daughter?"As I don't stay with them, they don't know much in detail about the role or the film."



Awww!

She added, "I want them to enjoy the film as a normal audience. They had no idea about 'Padmaavat' and the story. The last 15 minutes of the film for my parents were tough... they hate it when I die in films."



Deepika On Ranveer

"We (Ranveer and I) don't have even a moment together in this film. When I was shooting he was not there and vice versa. I was not aware what work he has done in the film," she said.



But, Sometimes Deepika Used To Pay A Visit To Ranveer On Padmaavat Sets

"Being a central protagonist as a female actor and with this kind of budget, I did feel a sense of responsibility so at times I used to go to the sets when I saw a little bit of what they were doing," said Deepika.



Other than that, it seems as if we have shot two different films," added Deepika.



How Padmaavat Is Relevant Even Today?

Deepik said that while Padmaavat was a story that was several centuries old, it was as relevant today as ever."It looks at the power of women. Today again we are standing up for ourselves with dignity... I find her journey so relevant today," Deepika said about her character, Rani Padmavati.



Deepika On Her Personal Battle

"When Rani has so much strength, why would she need others? In my personal life I fight my own battle, I don't need anyone," she added.



Did You Know Deepika Did Jauhar Speech In One Iake?

"The jauhar speech was done in one take. I felt I would forget the lines. I did rehearsals for it. It was an intense moment on the sets. Everyone was quiet. They had kept three days for this but we did it in half a day," she said.

