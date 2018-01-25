 »   »   » Deepika Padukone's Star Power On Display On Social Media With Padmavaat Release!

With the release of Deepika Padukone's highly anticipated Padmaavat, fans of the actress have broken out into a frenzy on social media.

A never seen before unique #DP1stDay1stShow unites Deepika fans on social media, where they celebrate the release of Deepika Padukone's film.



The release of Padmaavat has given fans a reason to celebrate with Deepika Padukone coming back on celluloid after almost a year, with her last outing being xXX : Return of Xander Cage.



Fans of Deepika are marking the release of Padmaavat as an event day by flocking to theatres in numbers.



Audience from across the country are visiting cinema halls in attendance at the first show of Deepika's magnum opus periodic film, expressing their love for Bollywood's leading lady.



Recently at an event, the actress was quoted as saying, "I think there is a time for everything, the film has spoken for itself. The reactions to the film have been absolutely phenomenal. That is the best response we can give to anyone through the work that we do. We are very very excited about the release tomorrow. We are extremely overwhelmed. I am very emotional at this point. Like I said, it's time for us to celebrate."



Padmaavat proves to be Deepika's hatrick release with film maker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. After treating her fans with memorable characters like Leela, Mastani, She will now deliver a visual treat as Rani Sa Padmavati.



Deepika Padukone has been receiving rave reviews for her performance and powerpacked delivery as Padmavati. The self emulation climax scene of the film led by Deepika is hailed as one of high points of the periodic drama.



With critics and audience touting Deepika's act as Padmavati being the most impactful performance in the recent past, Padmaavat is sure to become a milestone film.