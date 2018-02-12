 »   »   » Deepika Padukone: Sapna Didi's Story Is Incredible; I Am Drawn To Strong Characters

Deepika Padukone, who will be seen as gangster Sapna Didi in her next film, says the "incredible" story of the lady don encouraged her to take up the project.

After portraying the role of Rani Padmavati in "Padmaavat", Deepika will portray the mafia queen inVishal Bhardwaj's next directorial venture.

"I guess I am drawn to strong characters. I am very excited to play this part. Like 'Padmaavat' was a 13th century old story that even after so many years the power of women is visible to all today. We are standing up for ourselves with dignity. I find her journey so relevant. It is going to be similar with Vishal sir's film."

It is based on Sapna Didi, I don't know what the title is at the moment. It is a true story. It is an incredible story, her transformation is amazing," Padukone said in a media interaction.

The movie is based on the life and times of Ashraf Khan, popularly known as Sapna Didi, who was a feared name in the underworld.

According to media reports, Khan was married to a man who worked under don Dawood Ibrahim.

Apparently, after Dawood got her husband killed in a police encounter, she decided to avenge his death.

Khan joined hands with Hussaid Ustara, a man who hated Dawood, and also had a short stint as a police informer to bring him down.

She reportedly hatched a plan to kill Dawood at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, but it turned out that the notorious underworld don had ordered that she be murdered in the most brutal manner.

Produced by Prernaa Arora's Kriarj Entertainment, the film is an adaptation of S Hussain Zaidi's book "Mafia Queens of Mumbai".

Deepika said she is elated to start working on the film, which also features her "Piku" co-starIrrfan Khan.

"I would soon start prep work on Vishal sir's film. Workshops are planned and physical prep work also needs to be done," she added.

The shooting for the film is expected to startfrom next month in Nepal.The movie is set to hit the theatres by year end.

Credits - PTI

