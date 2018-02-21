 »   »   » Deepika Padukone On Ranveer Singh: We Blindly Trust Each Other

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved couples of the B-town and recently the actress was heard singing praises about her equation with Ranveer!

She was quoted as saying, "I think its couple of things. It is first of all with the characters that we have been given. Be it 'Ram Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and I can't say the same about 'Padmaavat'."

"But I think it is about the characters that allow us and give us the room to play it in a way that it allows the chemistry to be seen on the screen."

She further added, "Then of course, its the director that kind of extract that from us but I would also give the two of us as an actor's some amount of credit for that."

"As I don't think you can create chemistry if you don't trust and I think its extremely important to trust the people that you work with. Ranveer and I have that equation as an actor where we can just blindly trust each other."

Recently, Ranveer was also heard thanking Deepika for showering praise on him and he was quoted as saying, "I think the conversations about our respective performances are ongoing. I'm very grateful to Deepika for all the kind things she said about me as a performer."

Akshay Kumar Is Really Scared Of This Thing; It Impacted Him Deeply

"I respect her a lot as a performer, I admire her craft. She is world-class. She is the best we have. And I'm really always curious to know what she thinks. I think if you ask her, she prefers subtle shades in my repertoire, perhaps the type of roles I played in Lootera or in Dil Dhadakne Do."

"But yeah, she was splendid. I don't think anybody else could have played Rani Padmavati because Deepika has the depth, her screen presence, her strength... it all shines in the film. And I'm very proud of the work that she has done in Padmaavat."

For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment,