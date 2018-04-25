 »   »   » Deepika Padukone Says This Particular Movie Changed Her Life Completely! Can You Guess Which One?

Related Articles
Deepika Padukone debuted in Bollywood alongside Shahrukh Khan in Om Shanti Om in 2008 and the movie ended up being a super hit at the box office. However, there was this one particular movie that changed for fortunes forever and she opened up about it to Tings magazine on how it gave her a breakthrough and also enhanced her personal life for the better. The movie is none other than Cocktail, where she played the role of an uptown cool girl named Veronica. She said,
"There was a stereotype in my own mind of what an actress should be, what she should look like, dress like, etc. Cocktail is a film that changed a lot of things for me because I think that movie came to me at a point in my life when I was coming into my own. I was having a breakthrough with myself and the role I played in that film sort of enhanced that entire experience for me."
Playing The Character Of Veronica
"The character I played (Veronica) was completely different than who I am personally, and I felt like playing her completely opened me up. I felt like a different, more authentic person after that film and I've felt this way ever since."
Deepika Padukone's Cocktail
Not only did Cocktail change Deepika Padukone's fortunes, it also went ahead and crossed the 300 Crores mark at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. The movie was really one of a kind!
On The Work Front
Deepika Padukone, who is baking in the success of Padmaavat, would begin shooting for the gangster drama on the life of Sapna Didi. The shoot was kept on hold as Irrfan Khan is hospitalised in London.
Deepika Padukone On Sapna Didi's Biopic
"There's a film that I will begin working on soon, it doesn't have a title yet but it's based on a true story from one of the mafia queens."
The Mafia Queens Of Mumbai
"It's actually a chapter from a book called "The Mafia Queens of Mumbai" there is no title yet but there are references of a woman who I would say was extremely brave in doing what she did, and I just thought it was a very very expiring story and a story that needed to be shared," Deepika Padukone summed it up.
