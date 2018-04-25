 »   »   » Deepika Padukone Says This Particular Movie Changed Her Life Completely! Can You Guess Which One?

Playing The Character Of Veronica

"The character I played (Veronica) was completely different than who I am personally, and I felt like playing her completely opened me up. I felt like a different, more authentic person after that film and I've felt this way ever since."



Deepika Padukone's Cocktail

Not only did Cocktail change Deepika Padukone's fortunes, it also went ahead and crossed the 300 Crores mark at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. The movie was really one of a kind!



On The Work Front

Deepika Padukone, who is baking in the success of Padmaavat, would begin shooting for the gangster drama on the life of Sapna Didi. The shoot was kept on hold as Irrfan Khan is hospitalised in London.



Deepika Padukone On Sapna Didi's Biopic

"There's a film that I will begin working on soon, it doesn't have a title yet but it's based on a true story from one of the mafia queens."



The Mafia Queens Of Mumbai

"It's actually a chapter from a book called "The Mafia Queens of Mumbai" there is no title yet but there are references of a woman who I would say was extremely brave in doing what she did, and I just thought it was a very very expiring story and a story that needed to be shared," Deepika Padukone summed it up.

