Deepika Padukone's Sister Anisha Raises A Toast To DeepVeer & It's The Perfect Cure For Monday Blues

    Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's wedding had the netizens beaming with excitement and why not! The lovebirds have always dropped major relationship goals and watching them finally walking down the aisle was heart-warming. It's not just us, even Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone was quite excited for her big sister's D-day.

    A day before the big wedding at Lake Como, she had changed her Instagram name to #Ladkiwale. After the wedding functions, she changed it to #DeepVeerwale. Anisha recently took to her Instagram page to share a stunning picture of her from Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's Bengaluru wedding reception.

    Anisha looks captivating in a Sabyasachi outfit and we must add her infectious smile is driving away our Monday blues. She captioned the picture as, " Monday is never blue ? #deepveer #reception #happiness."

    Deepika and Anisha are quite close to each other and their cute comment on each other's social media posts always leaves us in splits.

    ALSO READ: Unseen Photo: When Deepika Padukone Ruled Her Wedding Party Like A Boss Lady!

    Speaking about her equation with Deepika, Anisha had earlier shared in an interview, "We have a five-year age gap, so she is both like a friend and a mother to me. She is very protective of me, like a typical big sister. Though we are close, we only get to meet once every two-three months because of our schedules and how much we travel. Though we don't discuss our work much, I'm a big critic when it comes to her films."

    Coming back to Ranveer-Deepika, the newly weds are all set to host their second wedding reception at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on 28th December. They will also be throwing a big party for their pals from the film industry on 1st December.

    Story first published: Monday, November 26, 2018, 15:26 [IST]
