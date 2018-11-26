 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone's Sister Anisha Raises A Toast To DeepVeer & It's The Perfect Cure For Monday Blues

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's wedding had the netizens beaming with excitement and why not! The lovebirds have always dropped major relationship goals and watching them finally walking down the aisle was heart-warming. It's not just us, even Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone was quite excited for her big sister's D-day.

A day before the big wedding at Lake Como, she had changed her Instagram name to #Ladkiwale. After the wedding functions, she changed it to #DeepVeerwale. Anisha recently took to her Instagram page to share a stunning picture of her from Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's Bengaluru wedding reception.

Anisha looks captivating in a Sabyasachi outfit and we must add her infectious smile is driving away our Monday blues. She captioned the picture as, " Monday is never blue ? #deepveer #reception #happiness."

Deepika and Anisha are quite close to each other and their cute comment on each other's social media posts always leaves us in splits.

Speaking about her equation with Deepika, Anisha had earlier shared in an interview, "We have a five-year age gap, so she is both like a friend and a mother to me. She is very protective of me, like a typical big sister. Though we are close, we only get to meet once every two-three months because of our schedules and how much we travel. Though we don't discuss our work much, I'm a big critic when it comes to her films."

Coming back to Ranveer-Deepika, the newly weds are all set to host their second wedding reception at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on 28th December. They will also be throwing a big party for their pals from the film industry on 1st December.