 »   »   » Padmaavat Jauhar Scene: Deepika Padukone SLAMS Swara Bhaskar Over Her Vag*na Rant & She Has A Point!

This Makes A Lot Of Sense!

Speaking about Jauhar scene, Deepika says, "Let me put things in perspective. We are not endorsing 'Jauhar'. You must see the scene/practice in context to the period in which it was shown."



She's Not Doing Anything Wrong: Deepika On Her Character

"And when you do that, you will realise, it's so powerful. You do not feel like she is doing anything wrong. You want her to embrace the flames because she is going to be united with the man she loves."



Deepika Also Revealed With How Much Difficulty She Shot The Scene

"For me, it was the most difficult scene to perform. We shot it in peak summer at Film City in Mumbai. I cannot tell you how challenging it was. After every single take, I would go up to my van, have a shower, get ready for my scene and go back."



How Ranveer Reacted To Deepika's Jauhar Scene?

"With my heavy costume and jewellery, the heat was oppressive. It was such a difficult thing to execute. There is absolutely no dialogue. And when I saw the scene during the cast and crew screening, Sanjay sir, Ranveer (Singh) and I, who were sitting together, started bawling."



Janhvi's Special Message For Deepika

"Everyone stood up and clapped. We are part of this film, we know the story, we have been through the journey, yet it moved us. Then, Janhvi (Sridevi's daughter), who had gone for a screening, told me that people there were standing and clapping."



It's The Best Climax Scene I've Ever Seen: Deepika

"I do not know how Sanjay Leela Bhansali could hold a climax of 15 minutes with no dialogue. It is sheer performance and the way he has treated that entire scene is genius. It is one of the best climax scenes that I've ever seen."



Deepika Also Talked About Receiving Flowers From Ranbir's Parents

When asked about the same, she told, "Yes, it was very sweet of them. I was touched. I've worked with them in Love Aaj Kal and I have fond memories."



Deepika Reveals The 'Best Compliment' She Received For Padmaavat

She said," Well, it's a bit awkward but it would have to be the one given to me by Javed Akhtar saab. He said, ‘This is your Mother India.' I just bowed my head in front of him. Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir was also present when he said it."



Deepika's Reaction Over Seeing Herself As 'Padmaavati' In Mirror For The First Time

"I think it was just meant to be. Mr Bhansali has blessed me with three such amazingly strong and powerful characters. Leela, Mastani and Padmavati are all so different."

