 »   »   » Bold & Daring! This Is What Deepika Padukone Did When She Was Just 14 Years Old!

Deepika Padukone had faced death threats during the release of Padmaavat and in an interview with India Today, she was asked if her parents were worried about her safety, for which Deepika walked down memory lane and narrated an incident which occurred when she was just 14 years old, where a man brushed past her on purpose and Deepika caught him by his collar and gave him a tight slap.
She said, "I was 14 or 15. I remember one evening my family and I were walking down the street. We had probably finished eating at a restaurant. My sister and my father walked ahead and my mother and I were walking behind. And this man brushed past me. I could have, at that point, ignored, pretended like it didn't happen. I turned back, followed this person, caught him by the collar - I was 14 - in the middle of the street slapped him and walked away."
"From that day on my parents knew that I could take care of myself," said Deepika Padukone.
She further commented saying that her parents had "faith and belief" in her from that day as she could easily take care of herself, no matter what the scenario is.
Deepika also received threats from a fringe group saying they'll chop off her nose, for which she jokingly said in the interview, "My feet are a tad too big. I like my nose but you can take my feet."
Padmaavat faced immense backlash from various fringe outfits during its release and police personnels were deployed outside most of the theatres.
Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat is doing really well at the box office and has successfully crossed the 100-Crore-mark in just four days of its release.
Also, Swara Bhaskar created a controversy by tweeting that the film made her feel "reduced to a vagina" as she felt the 'Jauhar' scene was glorified, when in fact, SLB was just portraying what actually happened during that period.
Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone slammed Swara Bhaskar's take on the movie but defended her right of speech and opinion too.
Twitterati were divided between the vagina rant created by Swara Bhaskar and while some supported her views, the others mocked it.
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor have done a great job in Padmaavat and the audiences loved their performances.
We're all glad that Padmaavat is released despite so much of opposition and even more glad that it ended up being a hit at the box office.