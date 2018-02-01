 »   »   » Bold & Daring! This Is What Deepika Padukone Did When She Was Just 14 Years Old!

Deepika Padukone

"From that day on my parents knew that I could take care of myself," said Deepika Padukone.



Tough Girl

She further commented saying that her parents had "faith and belief" in her from that day as she could easily take care of herself, no matter what the scenario is.



Just For Laugh

Deepika also received threats from a fringe group saying they'll chop off her nose, for which she jokingly said in the interview, "My feet are a tad too big. I like my nose but you can take my feet."



Facing Opposition

Padmaavat faced immense backlash from various fringe outfits during its release and police personnels were deployed outside most of the theatres.



100 Crores Club

Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat is doing really well at the box office and has successfully crossed the 100-Crore-mark in just four days of its release.



Vagina Rant

Also, Swara Bhaskar created a controversy by tweeting that the film made her feel "reduced to a vagina" as she felt the 'Jauhar' scene was glorified, when in fact, SLB was just portraying what actually happened during that period.



Talking About It

Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone slammed Swara Bhaskar's take on the movie but defended her right of speech and opinion too.



For & Against

Twitterati were divided between the vagina rant created by Swara Bhaskar and while some supported her views, the others mocked it.



Starcast

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor have done a great job in Padmaavat and the audiences loved their performances.



Padmaavat

We're all glad that Padmaavat is released despite so much of opposition and even more glad that it ended up being a hit at the box office.

