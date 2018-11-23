 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone's Stylist TOOK A DIG At Priyanka Chopra's Wedding With Nick Jonas; Gets SLAMMED!

Shaleena Likes A Negative Comment On Priyanka's Pic

It all happened when a fan page of Deepika Padukone left a negative comment that reads 'Trying too hard' on Priyanka Chopra's picture with Nick Jonas, Shaleena ended up liking the comment and what happened next was the attack from PeeCee army!

Fans Attack Shaleena

One user wrote, "@shaleenananthani You're so insecure girl, like fave like fans like stylist so so disrespectful."

Deepika Gets Dragged As Well!

A user took a potshot at Deepika & Shaleena and wrote, "Finally Deepika Padukone and her stylist @shaleenanathani show their true colour. Insecure, jealous, attention seeker, copycat. Never expected this from Deepika's stylist and no wonder why people call Deepika Padukone as a fashion blunder."

Shaleena Gets Slammed Back & Forth

While another wrote, "Shaleena Nanathani and probably Deepika Padukone too are feeling SOO insecure and scared that these two will take away the limelight. Nobody ever cared for deepveer wedding so they have good reason to feel scared."

Shaleena Unlikes The 'Negative' Comment

After being attacked by PeeCee fans, Shaleena unliked the comment, left by Deepika fanpage. But guess it was too late by then.