English
 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone's Stylist TOOK A DIG At Priyanka Chopra's Wedding With Nick Jonas; Gets SLAMMED!

Deepika Padukone's Stylist TOOK A DIG At Priyanka Chopra's Wedding With Nick Jonas; Gets SLAMMED!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    When you're related to the big names in any way, your each action will be under media/fan scan. But it looks like Shaleena Nathani wasn't aware about that fact. Shaleena, the stylist of Deepika Padukone, is getting slammed for indirectly taking a jibe at Priyanka Chopra and PeeCee maniacs are leaving no stones unturned to bash her on Instagram. Wanna know what happened in detail? Keep reading!

    Shaleena Likes A Negative Comment On Priyanka's Pic

    It all happened when a fan page of Deepika Padukone left a negative comment that reads 'Trying too hard' on Priyanka Chopra's picture with Nick Jonas, Shaleena ended up liking the comment and what happened next was the attack from PeeCee army!

    Fans Attack Shaleena

    One user wrote, "@shaleenananthani You're so insecure girl, like fave like fans like stylist so so disrespectful."

    Deepika Gets Dragged As Well!

    A user took a potshot at Deepika & Shaleena and wrote, "Finally Deepika Padukone and her stylist @shaleenanathani show their true colour. Insecure, jealous, attention seeker, copycat. Never expected this from Deepika's stylist and no wonder why people call Deepika Padukone as a fashion blunder."

    Shaleena Gets Slammed Back & Forth

    While another wrote, "Shaleena Nanathani and probably Deepika Padukone too are feeling SOO insecure and scared that these two will take away the limelight. Nobody ever cared for deepveer wedding so they have good reason to feel scared."

    Shaleena Unlikes The 'Negative' Comment

    After being attacked by PeeCee fans, Shaleena unliked the comment, left by Deepika fanpage. But guess it was too late by then.

    Story first published: Friday, November 23, 2018, 14:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 23, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue