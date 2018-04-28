 »   »   » Deepika Padukone Takes Away Our Breath In These Inside Pics From TINGS Photoshoot!

Related Articles
After becoming the only Indian actress to feature on TIME's 100 influential people in the world, Deepika Padukone has graced the cover of a leading international magazine, TINGS London. This latest achievement has added a feather to her hat, a testimony of the actresses global fan following.
Deepika looks eternal as she raises the style quotient in the inside pictures of the leading international magazine.
With minimal makeup and her hair and expressions point on, the 'Padmaavat' actress is making us skip a heartbeat. We bring you the inside pictures from her Tings magazine photoshoot. Check it out right away-
Love All Over
Deepika is swag all over in this black leather jacket and we are already going weak in our knees. The combination of nude lips and wild hair can never go wrong!
Uff, This Hotness
The actress is seen striking a pose wearing a metallic Osman Studio blouse with a leather skirt from Alexander McQueen. Somebody please call the fire brigade, we're burning!
Drop-Dead Gorgeous Is All We Could Say
With statement earrings from Lanvin and that over-sized headgear from Mulberry, we just can't stop staring at Deepika's beauty.
Gone With Her Wind-Swept Locks
Deepika is seen wearing a Moschino leather top with Jil Sander pants. Those wild flying locks are already making us go weak in our knees.
She Is Giving Us Plenty Of Style Goals
The actress dons a Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla creation for his picture with some drama added by those lovely earrings by Simon Harrison.
Deepika- A Dazzling Beauty
It's love at first sight for us! Reason? Deepika's cute stare in this picture.
Ready To Go All Hearts?
Deepika is nailing a perfect look in this blazer dress and high boots. The side-swept wind-blown hair is adding more to her beauty.
Her Elegant Look Is A Winner
Black can never go wrong and Deepika's classy look in this sleek black off-shoulder dress proves this point.
On the work front, Deepika is the only Indian actress to have seven 100 crore films and who has given a hattrick of 200 crore films. The latest being Padmaavat which has surpassed 300 Cr mark at box office. Currently, the dimpled beauty has been working towards creating awareness and supporting mental illness with her NGO, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLF).
She also enjoys a huge fan following, a testimony of which is seen on her social media platforms with a follower base of more than 75 million.
