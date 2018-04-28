 »   »   » Deepika Padukone Takes Away Our Breath In These Inside Pics From TINGS Photoshoot!

Love All Over

Deepika is swag all over in this black leather jacket and we are already going weak in our knees. The combination of nude lips and wild hair can never go wrong!



Uff, This Hotness

The actress is seen striking a pose wearing a metallic Osman Studio blouse with a leather skirt from Alexander McQueen. Somebody please call the fire brigade, we're burning!



Drop-Dead Gorgeous Is All We Could Say

With statement earrings from Lanvin and that over-sized headgear from Mulberry, we just can't stop staring at Deepika's beauty.



Gone With Her Wind-Swept Locks

Deepika is seen wearing a Moschino leather top with Jil Sander pants. Those wild flying locks are already making us go weak in our knees.



She Is Giving Us Plenty Of Style Goals

The actress dons a Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla creation for his picture with some drama added by those lovely earrings by Simon Harrison.



Deepika- A Dazzling Beauty

It's love at first sight for us! Reason? Deepika's cute stare in this picture.



Ready To Go All Hearts?

Deepika is nailing a perfect look in this blazer dress and high boots. The side-swept wind-blown hair is adding more to her beauty.



Her Elegant Look Is A Winner

Black can never go wrong and Deepika's classy look in this sleek black off-shoulder dress proves this point.

