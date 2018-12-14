 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone Talks About Katrina Kaif Attending Her Reception; Said THIS About Their Rivalry!

Deepika Padukone's star-studded reception saw many big celebs in attendance but it was Katrina Kaif, who turned heads! Katrina & Deepika, who are known for their cold war, have finally buried the hatchet and it's a pleasant surprise to listen to these women talking about each other.

In a recent talk show, Deepika talked about Katrina, attending her wedding reception and she was quoted as saying, "A lot of water has flown under the bridge. For me, just the fact that she (Katrina Kaif) came to reception and was very present was gracious of her."

Deepika also said, "I've always been fond of her (Katrina). You know, just the way that she's been over the years, and with her work and I have a lot of respect for that. I made my peace with her."

Recently, while promoting Zero, Katrina also talked about attending Deepika's reception and she was quoted as saying, "I was invited to the reception by them for sure and the instinct in my heart was to go, I felt I would like to go. There was no other thought behind it and we had very nice, warm, happy night."

She had further added, "There was a lot of love and we all danced and ate and had great fun! I was there till the wee hours of the morning."

Alia Reveals Why She Looked So UPSET & SAD With Ranbir

Interestingly, if on one side, Katrina turned heads with her presence at DeepVeer's reception, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt surprised everyone by ditching the reception! We wonder why did Alia & Ranbir skip DeepVeer's reception. Did they skip it to avoid awkwardness? Do share your thoughts with us in the comments sections below!

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for her forthcoming film, Zero. the film, which also casts Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma is all set to hit the theatres on December 21, 2018.