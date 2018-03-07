 »   »   » Deepika Padukone Talks About Prakash Padukone, Says Her Father Is A Very Humble Person

Deepika Padukone is one of the busiest actresses of Bollywood. But whenever she gets time from her hectic schedule, she is seen hanging out with her family.

Deepika is very attached to her parents, especially her father, Prakash Padukone. In a recent interview to Hindustan Times the actress praised her father and said, ''His radiance reflects in his personality. Since my team stays in touch with dad regarding my work, they always talk about him and say, 'How cute is your father'.''

She added, ''He is such a humble person and there is so much goodness in him that it all radiates. I don't think my sister, Anisha and I could have asked for a better role model than him."

About her future projects, Deepika told the daily, "The only way to go is ahead. Sometimes, you need to pause, think and reflect. But the endeavor is always to move forward. I have no idea how it is going to unfold."

She added, "There is a difference between pausing and stopping. I feel it is important to pause, think, reflect and then move on. Hopefully, there is only one way to go in life, which is moving forward. In times like these (when one has tasted success), what my parents have always taught me 'It is great to celebrate these time, but not for too long'".

On a related note, Deepika Padukone was supposed to start working on Vishal Bharadwaj's project with Irrfan Khan. But Vishal has pushed the shooting of the film for his actors. He had posted on Facebook, "I am pushing back the film by a few months as both of my lead actors are down with different health problems. Irrfan is down with jaundice and it will take him a few weeks to recover, and Deepika Padukone's back problem, which had developed during the shooting of Padmaavat, has now resurfaced."

He had further added, "In the past few weeks, I felt like I was back in the days of 'Maqbool' while prepping with them. Deepika and Irrfan's look tests have come out exceptionally well, nothing like you have seen before, and it took me a moment to recognise them when I saw the test photographs."

