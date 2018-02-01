 »   »   » CONTROVERSIAL! Deepika Padukone THRASHES Swara Bhaskar Over Padmaavat Jauhar Scene & Her Vag*na Rant

Deepika Says..

"I think people miss the fact that this film was set in an era- in the 12th and 13th century when rituals like this were practiced."



Deepika Takes A Dig At Swara..

Speaking about Swara & her long open letter, she said, "She probably missed the disclaimer at the beginning of the film."



She Further Added..

"You probably went out to buy some popcorn and missed the initial disclaimers that come out. I think, secondly, the fact that it is important to view a film in totality and to see in which period it was set in."



The Film Is Not Just About 'Jauhar'

"Third of all, I think for me this film is not just about the act (jauhar) that they all committed, but it stood for so much more. For me, it's a celebration of women and their strength, power & dignity."



Shahid Also Slammed Swara

Shahid also opened up about the issue and slammed Swara by saying, "Yes, I have come to know that Swara has written a letter, but honestly, I have not yet read it yet, the letter is quite long and we are all really busy."



Shahid Called The Situation 'Awkward'

"When the entire film fraternity is standing with us, in such a situation this open letter looks a bit awkward. But she has written about her personal opinion, and everyone has the right to have one," said Shahid Kapoor.



Ranveer's Reaction Over Swara's Letter

When asked about the letter, Ranveer told PTI, "I got a message from Swara just yesterday. She loved my performance in the film. So..."

