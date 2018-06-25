 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone To Step Into Sridevi's Shoes For A Remake?

Related Articles
Deepika Padukone's name features in the list of the top reigning actresses in Bollywood. With the stupendous success of her last film Padmaavat where she played the role of queen Padmavati, her position has cemented further and she is one of the most sought-after leading ladies in recent times. Post Padmaavat, Deepika was to do a film with Irrfan Khan. However, Irrfan's illness has put this project on a backburner as of now as the actor recuperates in London.
Now, everyone is quite curious to know whether Deepika has signed any other films in the meantime. The latest scoop doing the rounds in the tinsel town is that Deepika might feature in the remake of a Sridevi film which was made four decades ago. Scroll down to read all about it.
Deepika To Reprise The Role Played By Sridevi?
As per a DNA report, Deepika Padukone has been offered a role which late actress Sridevi played on screen almost four decades ago.
The Details About The Film Are Under Wraps
A source told the leading daily DNA, "The original Sridevi film was made by a producer from the South and helmed by a Bollywood director. However, talks are on to procure the rights and remake it with Deepika. Nobody is willing to comment on the subject because talks have just been mooted and there are a lot of modalities involved. However, it is true that Deepika is in the know."
When Deepika Shared Fond Memories About Sridevi
Post Sridevi's demise, in an interview with Filmfare Middle-East, Deepika recalled how the late actress was a mother figure to her. She was quoted as saying, "My relationship with Sridevi was beyond the movies. She was like a mother figure to me. After every single film of mine after Love Aaj Kal, I would get a call from Boney Kapoor and after he congratulated me, Sri would come on the line."
This Sounds Interesting
On the work front, there are reports that Deepika will also be starring in Wonder Woman inspired superhero film and be training hard for the same.
Meanwhile, On The Personal Front
Rumours are rife that Deepika Padukone might tie the knot with beau Ranveer Singh in November this year. Several reports even suggest that the couple has zeroed in Italy for their destination wedding. However, Ranveer & Deepika are yet to officially confirm these reports.
Their Cute Banter Makes Our Day!
Recently Ranveer Singh shared a childhood picture on social media, which has him sporting a Mohawk. Deepika who rarely comments, however, couldn't resist herself from writing, "Nooooo..." with several face-palm emojis.
