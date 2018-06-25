English
 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone To Step Into Sridevi's Shoes For A Remake?

Deepika Padukone To Step Into Sridevi's Shoes For A Remake?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Deepika Padukone's name features in the list of the top reigning actresses in Bollywood. With the stupendous success of her last film Padmaavat where she played the role of queen Padmavati, her position has cemented further and she is one of the most sought-after leading ladies in recent times. Post Padmaavat, Deepika was to do a film with Irrfan Khan. However, Irrfan's illness has put this project on a backburner as of now as the actor recuperates in London.

    Now, everyone is quite curious to know whether Deepika has signed any other films in the meantime. The latest scoop doing the rounds in the tinsel town is that Deepika might feature in the remake of a Sridevi film which was made four decades ago. Scroll down to read all about it.

    Deepika To Reprise The Role Played By Sridevi?

    As per a DNA report, Deepika Padukone has been offered a role which late actress Sridevi played on screen almost four decades ago.

    The Details About The Film Are Under Wraps

    A source told the leading daily DNA, "The original Sridevi film was made by a producer from the South and helmed by a Bollywood director. However, talks are on to procure the rights and remake it with Deepika. Nobody is willing to comment on the subject because talks have just been mooted and there are a lot of modalities involved. However, it is true that Deepika is in the know."

    When Deepika Shared Fond Memories About Sridevi

    Post Sridevi's demise, in an interview with Filmfare Middle-East, Deepika recalled how the late actress was a mother figure to her. She was quoted as saying, "My relationship with Sridevi was beyond the movies. She was like a mother figure to me. After every single film of mine after Love Aaj Kal, I would get a call from Boney Kapoor and after he congratulated me, Sri would come on the line."

    This Sounds Interesting

    On the work front, there are reports that Deepika will also be starring in Wonder Woman inspired superhero film and be training hard for the same.

    Meanwhile, On The Personal Front

    Rumours are rife that Deepika Padukone might tie the knot with beau Ranveer Singh in November this year. Several reports even suggest that the couple has zeroed in Italy for their destination wedding. However, Ranveer & Deepika are yet to officially confirm these reports.

    Their Cute Banter Makes Our Day!

    Recently Ranveer Singh shared a childhood picture on social media, which has him sporting a Mohawk. Deepika who rarely comments, however, couldn't resist herself from writing, "Nooooo..." with several face-palm emojis.

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue