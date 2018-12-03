 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone Told Ranveer Singh, 'You Are Hot' After Watching Simmba Trailer!

Simmba Trailer: Deepika Padukone's reaction on Ranveer Singh's film trailer; Watch video | FilmiBeat

Just a few hours back, Rohit Shetty & Co. dropped the first official trailer of Ranveer Singh-Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba. The masala entertainer has Ranveer Singh playing a cop for the first time and the actor nails the act with his dialoguebaazi and action-packed avatar.

While the trailer of Simmba has been receiving love from all nooks and corners, people are curious to know how his better half, Deepika Padukone reacted after watching the video. Well folks, you won't be disappointed because we have got an answer to that.

At the trailer launch of Simmba, when Ranveer was quizzed about Deepika's reaction to the movie's trailer, the actor quipped, "On my birthday Deepika saw rushes but she never reacts but after watching trailer she just turned and said you look hot." Well, Ranveer's candid confession is super cute!

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot at Lake Como in Italy on 14th-15th November. Since then, the newlyweds are in celebration mood and having been sharing their happiness with their near and dear ones.

The couple first hosted a wedding reception in Bengaluru for their families and close friends on 21st November. This was followed by a wedding party hosted by Ranveer's sister Ritika on 24th November. Ranveer and Deepika hosted one more wedding reception in Mumbai for their close friends and selected media fraternity. Lastly, a lavish party for B-town celebs was held on 1st December where the whose' who of the industry let their hair down and had a blast.

Coming back to Simmba, the film stars Sara Ali Khan as Ranveer Singh's love interest and Sonu Sood as the main antagonist. The film is slated to hit the theatrical screens on 28th November, 2018.