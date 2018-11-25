 »   »   »  OOPS! Deepika Padukone TROLLED Mercilessly For Her Wedding Party Look; Fans Say They're SPOOKED

Some Fans Say They’re Scared

@suchandanasarkar: "scary.. whats that?? Spirit"

@nikhila_mnvs@niksgp: "scary see the the second pic."

And.. It Continues..

@an_autumn_soul: "Is her soul leaving her body?"

@remms_444433444: "She is looking like a ghost😂😂ohh i just got frightened."

@plain_truth_18: "Watching horror film?"

Fans Criticize The Editing Of The Picture

@falak_afrin: "Why did you edited it so much ... It was already good without those bizzare effects."

@holykou_shik: "So fed up with being styled by sabyasachi, that deepika decides to astroproject out of her body."

@rizwana.anjum: "Making her look more horrible with these filters."

Oops!

@sikhagogoi__: "I think Deepika probably forgot that it is one of her wedding functions and that she should brief her look according to the occasion maybe? That Frida Kahlo braid is fine but what's with those damn bunch of roses? It looks as if a bouquet has been accidentally dropped on her head."

A Fan Blame Sabyasachi

@mrs_backpacker_: "Oh yes. Head-to-toe and even that soul leaving her body is a Sabyasachi creation too. You guys have some personal agenda against this bride."

However, DeepVeer’s Fans Gave It Back To Trollers

@athirabahuleyan: "That dress🔥🔥🔥🔥 along with the eye makeup and hairdo is a killer look."

@ikanchan007: "I loved this photo shoot than the wedding photo shoot !!!! Amazing colours .. it's totally ranveeriiii."

Another User Defends Deepika

@varada.kay: "It's just the photo effect people calm down , why are people getting so heated and rude. Mind your own business and be nice for God sake."

A Fan Of Deepika Hit Back At Trollers

@thinking_totty: "So Deepika decided to have some fun with her reception photoshoots - and why not! Frida Kahlo is the inspiration (why not?); the outfit is Sabyasachi (why not?) and as for "free interpretation" vibe of the photo shoot effects; I think it's achieved what art is meant to achieve.

You're free to project your own interpretation on a photo shoot like this one - it will say more about you, than the actual idea behind the photo shoot itself. 🙂 I think the chose a fabulous outfit and inspirational muse, it must have allowed her to be in her element and have fun!!" [sic]