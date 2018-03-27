English
She Is NOT AFRAID! Deepika Padukone UNHAPPY With Salman Khan's Comment; Takes A DIG At Him

Deepika Padukone shocked her fans, when she opened up about struggling with anxiety and depression. The actress was in Delhi recently to release a survey titled 'How India perceives mental health' which has been published by her Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF). The NGO aims to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health.

At the event, Deepika said that depression is often perceived as a luxury which is not true. Many believe that Deepika took a dig at Salman Khan by saying this. Want to know why? Then scroll down...

I Cannot Take That Luxury

A few days ago, Salman Khan had made a statement saying that "he cannot have the luxury of being depressed". In a conversation with IANS, the actor had revealed, "I see a lot of people going on vacations, but I cannot afford that luxury of taking a vacation.''

I See A Lot Of People Getting Depressed

''I see a lot of people getting depressed and emotional, but I can't afford that luxury of being depressed or sad or emotional because no matter what I am going through, it works against me.''

Here's What Deepika Padukone Said

"When we were talking about more celebrities coming out and speaking and when we were talking about stigma, there is a lot of miscommunication that depression happens to people who are successful. I want to clarify that it can happen to anybody from any field.''

It's Important To Break The Myth

''There is a perception that it happens to big (popular) people who are successful. It is sometimes perceived as luxury... (But) It is important to break that myth."

None Of These Thoughts Crossed My Mind

''I never thought about what people will think of me, or how it would affect my work or if I would be offered any films. None of these thoughts ever crossed my mind.''

''I was only thinking about how I felt about the issue: There was a lot of stigma attached to it. I thought if I could save even one life by sharing my story, everything I set out to do would make sense. And today, when I see the kind of impact we've had in the lives of thousands of people, it is very gratifying.''

