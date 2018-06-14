 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone Visits Her Apartment After The Fire Incident! Here's What She Has To Say

A fire broke out at the Beaumonde Towers in Prabhadevi, Mumbai on the 32nd floor and Deepika Padukone owns an apartment at the 26th floor. The Fire Brigade had successfully managed to douse the fire last evening and Deepika had tweeted that she is safe and away for a shoot. The Padmaavat actress visited the towers today and went all the way to her flat on the 26th floor to take stock of the situation.

Also Read: Is Amy Jackson A Lesbian? Her New Picture Has Fans Confused!

Deepika Padukone then came down and lauded the Fire Brigade for their exceptional work in dousing the fire and also met a few firemen who were still working in the scene. She personally went to them and spoke for a few minutes by saying that she's way too proud of the job that they did and spoke highly of their efforts while thanking them.

Speaking to India Today, Deepika Padukone opened up by saying, "Bhagwan ka shukar hai ki koi casualty nahi hai aur fire brigade ne bahut achcha kaam kiya. (Thank God, there are no casualties, the fire brigade did a great job.) I just came here to check the situation," and she headed off in her car.

Also Read: Flashback Pictures! When Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt Were Like Brothers

Thankfully, nobody was injured while the fire broke out, but two fire department personnel were hospitalised and were treated for suffocation at a nearby hospital. By evening, the situation was brought under control and the cooling operations began. The high-rise, Beaumonde Towers is home to several known personalities and Deepika Padukone owns a 4 BHK flat on the 26th floor of the building.

Deepika Padukone had tweeted that she's safe from the fire which broke out yesterday as, "I am safe. Thank You everyone. Let us pray for our firefighters who are at site risking their lives..."

I am safe.Thank You everyone.Let us pray for our firefighters who are at site risking their lives...🙏🏽 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) June 13, 2018