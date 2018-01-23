 »   »   » Pic Talk: Deepika Padukone Visits Siddhivinayak To Seek Blessings For 'Padmaavat'

Ahead of the release of "Padmaavat", the leading lady of the controversial film, Deepika Padukone, visited Siddhivinayak temple here today to seek blessings.

The film created a furore for alleged distortion of history, Deepika and the film's director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which even led to the two receiving death threats.



The actor visited the temple amid heavy police security.



The period drama is slated to release this Friday.



The Supreme Court, last week paved the way for all- India release of "Padmaavat" by staying notifications/ orders issued by the Rajasthan and Gujarat governments prohibiting exhibition of the film on the ground of law and order.



However, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh had filed a plea seeking modification in the top court's order.



The SC today refused to modify its earlier order which had cleared the decks for the nationwide release of the magnum opus, saying people must understand that orders of the apex court have to be "abided with".



The film, starring Deepika, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, was slated for release on December 1 last year, but was postponed as the makers could not obtain a certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) then.



"Padmaavat" is based on 16th century epic poem "Padmavat" by Malik Muhammad Jayasi.



