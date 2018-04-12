English
 »   »   » Deepika Padukone's Wedding! Jewellery Brand To Launch Exclusive Collections Just For Her?

Deepika Padukone's Wedding! Jewellery Brand To Launch Exclusive Collections Just For Her?

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding is in the pipeline and rumours are floating around that the couple will tie the knot by the end of 2018. Deepika was spotted shopping with her parents several times and that has added more fuel to speculations that she's indeed getting married. The Padmaavat actress had endorsed a popular jewellery brand and the photoshoot was out of this world.

Padmaavat (Tamil) (U/A): Book Your Tickets Right Away!

Reports state that the same jewellery brand is all set to launch exclusive collections of jewellery just for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding and will release it on their wedding day. It is reported that Deepika is actively discussing and giving her inputs to the jewellery brand and the team is working on the new designs. DNA quoted a source as saying,

Exclusive Jewellery Collection For Deepika Padukone's Wedding!

"Deepika is getting married to Ranveer Singh towards the end of this year, and preparations have begun in full swing for the big day. For the jewellery, the custodians of the brand that Deepika endorses have decided to design an exclusive collection, especially for her wedding."

For The Love Of Gold

"Given their association, it only seemed more natural for the jewellery company to come on board for the celebration."

Advertising & Branding To The Next Level

"The brand will officially launch the designs and the entire collection after Deepika wears them at her wedding. This will also serve as an interesting marketing move for the brand because once DP wears the collection, the interest levels will definitely be piqued."

Working Hand In Hand!

"Deepika has shown interest and will naturally be discussing with the brand team to finalise the designs. Her family members too will be giving their inputs to the team," the source summed it up to DNA.

Can't Wait, Folks!

All of this sounds so fascinating and exciting and we just can't wait any longer for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding to take place by the end of 2018.

Read more about: deepika padukone ranveer singh
Story first published: Thursday, April 12, 2018, 18:38 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 12, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat