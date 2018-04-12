 »   »   » Deepika Padukone's Wedding! Jewellery Brand To Launch Exclusive Collections Just For Her?

Exclusive Jewellery Collection For Deepika Padukone's Wedding!

"Deepika is getting married to Ranveer Singh towards the end of this year, and preparations have begun in full swing for the big day. For the jewellery, the custodians of the brand that Deepika endorses have decided to design an exclusive collection, especially for her wedding."



For The Love Of Gold

"Given their association, it only seemed more natural for the jewellery company to come on board for the celebration."



Advertising & Branding To The Next Level

"The brand will officially launch the designs and the entire collection after Deepika wears them at her wedding. This will also serve as an interesting marketing move for the brand because once DP wears the collection, the interest levels will definitely be piqued."



Working Hand In Hand!

"Deepika has shown interest and will naturally be discussing with the brand team to finalise the designs. Her family members too will be giving their inputs to the team," the source summed it up to DNA.



Can't Wait, Folks!

All of this sounds so fascinating and exciting and we just can't wait any longer for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding to take place by the end of 2018.

