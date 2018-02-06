 »   »   » Deepika Padukone's Pictures With A Cute Little Doggy Will Make Your Day!

Deepika Padukone & Cute Doggy

Deepika Padukone blows a kiss to the doggy during the shoot of a commercial. So cute, right?

Doggy Tales

Her fans are wondering what exactly the commercial is about and so are we too, folks!

Kapil Sharma Show

Remember Deepika Padukone met Kapil Sharma's famous 'Bakri' at his comedy show?

Kissy Kissy

Well, she got a kiss from the Bakri as well at the Kapil Sharma show.

Playing With Filters

The doggy filters on several social media app can bring out the doggy face in all of us.

Doggy Filter

Even Deepika Padukone loves to play with the doggy filter too.

So Lucky

The cute doggy is the most luckiest living being to receive a kiss from Deepika Padukone.