 »   »   » Deepika Padukone's Pictures With A Cute Little Doggy Will Make Your Day!

Deepika Padukone is shooting for a commercial and her co-star is not Ranveer Singh or Shahid Kapoor but a cute looking doggy. She posed with the doggy looking super excited and also blew a kiss. It's good to see Deepika being so pet friendly and we're all excited about the commercial as well.
The pictures are already doing the rounds all over the social media and we just can't stop looking at them. Check it out below, folks!
Deepika Padukone & Cute Doggy
Deepika Padukone blows a kiss to the doggy during the shoot of a commercial. So cute, right?
Doggy Tales
Her fans are wondering what exactly the commercial is about and so are we too, folks!
Kapil Sharma Show
Remember Deepika Padukone met Kapil Sharma's famous 'Bakri' at his comedy show?
Kissy Kissy
Well, she got a kiss from the Bakri as well at the Kapil Sharma show.
Playing With Filters
The doggy filters on several social media app can bring out the doggy face in all of us.
Doggy Filter
Even Deepika Padukone loves to play with the doggy filter too.
So Lucky
The cute doggy is the most luckiest living being to receive a kiss from Deepika Padukone.