 »   »   » Deepika Padukone Believes This Was The WORST Film Of Her Entire Career!

Deepika Padukone Believes This Was The WORST Film Of Her Entire Career!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
Deepika Padukone COBNFESSES, this film was her WORST film; Find out more | FilmiBeat

Deepika Padukone and her sister Anusha Padukone had a good time at the Neha Dhupia's talk show for Vogue BFF and during the candid round, Neha asked Anisha which was Deepika's worst movie till date and the young girl immediately quipped "Chandini Chowk To China" and to everyone's surprise, Deepika agreed with Anisha saying that it indeed was her worst film ever.

Chandini Chowk To China released in 2009 and starred Akshay Kumar and Deepia Padukone in a double role. Also, it's good to see Deepika Padukone taking things in the right spirit and agreeing to what her sister has to say! However, the actress is basking in the success of her latest film Padmaavat and the movie has crossed 100 Crores at the box office.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone revealed that Chandini Chowk To China is her sister's worst film till date.

Chandini Chowk To China

The funny part is that even Deepika Padukone agreed to her sister Anisha that Chandini Chowk To China was indeed her career's worst movie.

Worst Movie

Chandini Chowk To China released in the year 2009 and Deepika Padukone played a double role.

Long Way

Deepika Padukone has come a long way in her career and has given superhit films at the box office.

Padmaavat

Padmaavat starred Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead role as well.

Box Office

Deepika Padukone faced a lot of death threats during the release of Padmaavat too.

Deepika Padukone
Read more about: deepika padukone
Story first published: Monday, February 12, 2018, 18:04 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 12, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat