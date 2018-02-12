 »   »   » Deepika Padukone Believes This Was The WORST Film Of Her Entire Career!

Deepika Padukone and her sister Anusha Padukone had a good time at the Neha Dhupia's talk show for Vogue BFF and during the candid round, Neha asked Anisha which was Deepika's worst movie till date and the young girl immediately quipped "Chandini Chowk To China" and to everyone's surprise, Deepika agreed with Anisha saying that it indeed was her worst film ever.

Chandini Chowk To China released in 2009 and starred Akshay Kumar and Deepia Padukone in a double role. Also, it's good to see Deepika Padukone taking things in the right spirit and agreeing to what her sister has to say! However, the actress is basking in the success of her latest film Padmaavat and the movie has crossed 100 Crores at the box office.

