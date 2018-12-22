 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone Writes Note To Fans Days Before Her Wedding; Writes About Fighting Depression

A couple of years ago, Deepika Padukone became one of the first famous Bollywood celebrities to publicly open up about suffering from mental illnesses. She spoke up about having survived depression and anxiety. By sharing her own experiences and becoming a figure of support and encouragement to those suffering from mental illnesses, Deepika was hugely respected, not only by the film fraternity, but also among ordinary people. Just a few days before her wedding with Ranveer Singh last month, Deepika wrote a deeply sincere letter to her fans about her fight against depression with hopes of reaching out to people.

Deepika wrote to her fans via Elle India Magazine, who shared the letter on Instagram with this caption, "A few days before her wedding @deepikapadukone wrote a letter addressing her struggle with anxiety and depression, for our 22nd Anniversary Issue. By publicly talking about her own battles, she empowered many to reach out and seek help. Her letter is full of empathy and kindness, a reminder that (in the words of Stephen Fry) "it will be sunny one day"."

This is what the letter reads -

"As some of you may know, in the summer of 2014, I was diagnosed with anxiety and clinical depression. Fortunately, timely professional help coupled with the support of caregivers around me, empowered me towards the path of recovery. As I began to read more about the subject, I realised that there were millions of others like me who were suffering in silence.

Subsequently, so difficult as it was at the time, I decided to talk about my personal journey on national television with the hope of encouraging others to also seek help.

Thereafter, in June 2015, I founded the Live, Love, Laugh Foundation to create awareness about stress, anxiety and depression, and reduce the stigma attached to mental illness.

The Foundation now runs flagship programs to create awareness and reduce stigma. We also fund organizations working in the field of mental health, commission research and conduct large scale nation wide public awareness campaigns.

A few weeks ago we launched a unique campaign called #NotAshamed, with real-life survivors of mental illness. It was aimed at ensuring those who are suffering from depression or any other mental illness, feel comfortable in asking for help; and we are encouraged with how the campaign has been received.

To anyone who sees darkness, I would like to say that you are not alone and that help is available.

For in the words of Stephen Fry, "It will be sunny one day."

Live, Love & Laugh"

Isn't that such a strong, beautiful voice of support for people in need?

