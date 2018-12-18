 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone On Her Ex Ranbir Kapoor Skipping Her Wedding Reception: 'I Am Not Surprised At All'

Deepika Padukone reveals why Ranbir Kapoor did not attend her wedding reception | FilmiBeat

After their dreamy wedding in Lake Como, Italy, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone hosted multiple receptions for their close family and friends. They even threw a wedding bash for their industry friends which was attended by majority of the Bollywood brigade. Even Katrina Kaif, who was known to be sharing icy vibes with Deepika in the past because of a common ex, let bygones be bygones and attended DeepVeer's wedding reception.

However what came as a huge surprise was Deepika's ex Ranbir Kapoor skipping the wedding reception along with his current flame Alia Bhatt. Ranbir-Alia's absence left many gossipmongers speculating the reason behind the same considering the actress continues to remain friends with him post their break-up.

Rumours flew thick that Ranbir was busy shooting for an all-night schedule of Brahmastra that same day but that didn't stop people from questioning - did he deliberately avoid being a part of Deepika's wedding bash?

Finally in an interview with Filmfare, Deepika had reacted to Ranbir not attending her wedding reception and here's what she had to say-

Is Deepika Upset With Ranbir? The actress told Filmfare, "We've not spoken. I mean, we spoke before the reception but we have not spoken after. But, that's him. I'm not surprised at all." 'So Much Is Said Without Saying Much At All' She further added, "But, that's the relationship we share and that's the beauty of that relationship; so much is said without saying much at all". Deepika Reveals Why She & Ranveer Chose Lake Como As Their Wedding Venue In the same interview, Deepika revealed, "We announced everything, we announced (wedding dates) a month before we got married and I'd anyway taken this year off as I needed to replenish emotionally, so it all just worked out. Why outside of India, because privacy was very important for us and somehow when we went around, that place just felt correct." Her Wedding Was A Magical Affair "More than fairytale, I'd say it was magical. It was lovely- the weather was perfect, the sun was beautiful, I think magical is the one word to sum it up," the actress told Filmfare. Meanwhile, Deepika Has Ended Her Cold War With Katrina "A lot of water has flown under the bridge. For me, just the fact that she came and was very present was gracious (of her)," the actress was recently quoted as saying. She further shared that she's always been fond of Katrina and added, "You know, just the way that she's been over the years, and with her work and I have a lot of respect for that. I made my peace with her."

Well, it would interesting to know what would happen when Deepika and Ranbir bump into each other next!

