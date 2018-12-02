English
 »   »   »  Deepika-Ranveer's Reception: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor & Anushka Sharma TURN HEADS!

Deepika-Ranveer's Reception: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor & Anushka Sharma TURN HEADS!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Deepika - Ranveer Reception: Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh, Shweta Bachchan & Jaya at party | FilmiBeat

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma turn heads in their glamorous avatars as they mark their presence at Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's star-studded reception party at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. Apart from them, celebs including Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi were also seen in attendance. Have a look at their pictures and do tell us whose look you loved the most.

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a vision in a white lehenga and we loved how she paired her look with minimal jewellery and looked damn stunning!

    She was accompanied by Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan.

    Kareena With Saif

    Kareena Kapoor Khan, who's known for sharing cold vibes with Deepika Padukone, was also seen in attendance and she was accompanied by her hubby Saif Ali Khan.

    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma ups the glam factor at Deepika-Ranveer's reception party and boy, she has impressed us with her look!

    Rani Mukerji

    Rani Mukerji stuns in black at DeepVeer's reception.

    Oo-la-la!

    Sonakshi Sinha makes a statement in her lemon-coloured gown and we're head over heels in love with her classy look!

    Sara Ali Khan

    Saif Ali Khan's daughter, Sara Ali Khan, who has collaborated with Ranveer Singh for Simmba, graces the reception of her co-star.

    Munna & Circuit In One Frame

    Our favourite duo, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, caught in a fun mood as they pose for media at DeepVeer's reception party.

    Janhvi Kapoor

    The leggy lass looked every bit glamorous in this yellow outfit and we're crushing hard on her desi look.

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue