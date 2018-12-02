 »   »   »  Deepika-Ranveer's Reception: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor & Anushka Sharma TURN HEADS!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a vision in a white lehenga and we loved how she paired her look with minimal jewellery and looked damn stunning!

She was accompanied by Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan.

Kareena With Saif

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who's known for sharing cold vibes with Deepika Padukone, was also seen in attendance and she was accompanied by her hubby Saif Ali Khan.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma ups the glam factor at Deepika-Ranveer's reception party and boy, she has impressed us with her look!

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji stuns in black at DeepVeer's reception.

Oo-la-la!

Sonakshi Sinha makes a statement in her lemon-coloured gown and we're head over heels in love with her classy look!

Sara Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan's daughter, Sara Ali Khan, who has collaborated with Ranveer Singh for Simmba, graces the reception of her co-star.

Munna & Circuit In One Frame

Our favourite duo, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, caught in a fun mood as they pose for media at DeepVeer's reception party.

Janhvi Kapoor

The leggy lass looked every bit glamorous in this yellow outfit and we're crushing hard on her desi look.