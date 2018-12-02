 »   »   »  Deepika-Ranveer's Reception: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor & Anushka Sharma TURN HEADS!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma turn heads in their glamorous avatars as they mark their presence at Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's star-studded reception party at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. Apart from them, celebs including Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi were also seen in attendance. Have a look at their pictures and do tell us whose look you loved the most.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a vision in a white lehenga and we loved how she paired her look with minimal jewellery and looked damn stunning!
She was accompanied by Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan.
Kareena With Saif
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who's known for sharing cold vibes with Deepika Padukone, was also seen in attendance and she was accompanied by her hubby Saif Ali Khan.
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma ups the glam factor at Deepika-Ranveer's reception party and boy, she has impressed us with her look!
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji stuns in black at DeepVeer's reception.
Oo-la-la!
Sonakshi Sinha makes a statement in her lemon-coloured gown and we're head over heels in love with her classy look!
Sara Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan's daughter, Sara Ali Khan, who has collaborated with Ranveer Singh for Simmba, graces the reception of her co-star.
Munna & Circuit In One Frame
Our favourite duo, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, caught in a fun mood as they pose for media at DeepVeer's reception party.
Janhvi Kapoor
The leggy lass looked every bit glamorous in this yellow outfit and we're crushing hard on her desi look.