 »   »   »  DeepVeer Reception: This Photo Of Ranveer Singh Posing With His Family Is Giving Us Major K3G Feels!

Last week, Ranveer Singh got hitched to his lady love Deepika Padukone at a destination wedding at Lake Como Italy. The two-day ceremony was an extemely private affair with only around 30 guests attending the wedding. Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot as per Konkani and North Indian traditions.

Yesterday, the newlyweds hosted a wedding reception at The Leela Palace in Bengaluru which is Deepika's hometown. The function was attended by their close family and friends and even saw popular faces like PV Sindhu, Anil Kumble, Sudha Murthy amongst others.

Just like their wedding pictures, Ranveer-Deepika's reception pictures too spread like wild fire on the internet as people couldn't get enough of the relationship goals dropped by these two. From helping Deepika in managing her saree, blowing kisses to praising her for her choice of flowers for the decor, Ranveer had eyes only for his new bride.

Well folks, here comes another new picture but this time, it's Ranveer Singh posing for a family portrait with his parents and sister. The Bhavnanis are dressed in Rohit Bal couture from head-to-toe. Have a look at it here-

Rohit captioned the picture as, "Ranveer Singh and his beautiful family all dressed in ROHIT BAL COUTURE God Bless the beautiful couple and may the families stay blessed with Love , Peace, Happiness , Prosperity and above all Good Health . Love and hugs."

For the wedding reception, Ranveer wore a navy blue sherwani designed by Rohit Bal. Deepika on the other hand, looked glowing in a golden Kanjeevaram sari gifted to her by her mom, Ujjala Padukone.

More recently, an Indian Express report stated that the power couple will host three more wedding receptions in Mumbai on November 24, November 28 and December 1. However, other reports claim that Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani will be hosting a private dinner party on 24th November.