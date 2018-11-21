 »   »   »  DeepVeer's Wedding: The REAL REASON Why Deepika Padukone Married Ranveer Singh!

Deepika Had Said, 'Ranveer Makes Me Feel I'm Home'

Raveena posted, ''Touch wood ! Soo happy! letting you in a secret @RanveerOfficial ,on a long chatty flight with @deepikapadukone a couple of years ago,she said "Ranveer makes me feel I'm home " I'll never forget those words, and truly she looks like she's Home.Godbless you both ❤️❤️❤️🕉.'' (sic)

Karan Johar's Reaction

Karan Johar also commented on Ranveer's picture, he wrote, "Uff I want to get married!!!!!!" (sic)

Huma Qureshi Posted

''Masha Allah !! You both are making me want to get married like NOW 💕💕 @deepikapadukone is just glowing. ‘' (sic)

Keemat Of Ek Chutki Sindoor

Farah Khan, who launched Deepika in Bollywood, used their film Om Shanti Om's dialogue, and wrote, "Finally, we know the keemat of ek chutki sindoor." (sic)

‘Ab Meri Kara Do'

Sonakshi commented on a picture of Ranveer & Deepika's Sindhi wedding and said, "Hayyyye!! Nazar na lage baba aur baby ko...bas ab meri kara do." (sic)