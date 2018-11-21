English
DeepVeer's Wedding: The REAL REASON Why Deepika Padukone Married Ranveer Singh!

By
    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's fans are drooling over their wedding pictures. The couple shared some candid photographs on Tuesday from their wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies and we must say that all the pictures were pure gold. They had earlier shared two pictures - one each from their Sindhi and Konkani wedding on November 14 and 15.

    For the uninitiated, DeepVeer dated for six years before tying the knot. Recently, Raveena Tandon congratulated the couple and revealed the reason why Deepika chose Ranveer as her life partner.

    Deepika Had Said, 'Ranveer Makes Me Feel I'm Home'

    Raveena posted, ''Touch wood ! Soo happy! letting you in a secret @RanveerOfficial ,on a long chatty flight with @deepikapadukone a couple of years ago,she said "Ranveer makes me feel I'm home " I'll never forget those words, and truly she looks like she's Home.Godbless you both ❤️❤️❤️🕉.'' (sic)

    Karan Johar's Reaction

    Karan Johar also commented on Ranveer's picture, he wrote, "Uff I want to get married!!!!!!" (sic)

    Huma Qureshi Posted

    ''Masha Allah !! You both are making me want to get married like NOW 💕💕 @deepikapadukone is just glowing. ‘' (sic)

    Keemat Of Ek Chutki Sindoor

    Farah Khan, who launched Deepika in Bollywood, used their film Om Shanti Om's dialogue, and wrote, "Finally, we know the keemat of ek chutki sindoor." (sic)

    ‘Ab Meri Kara Do'

    Sonakshi commented on a picture of Ranveer & Deepika's Sindhi wedding and said, "Hayyyye!! Nazar na lage baba aur baby ko...bas ab meri kara do." (sic)

    Keep watching this space for more updates.

    ranveer singh deepika padukone
    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 11:39 [IST]
