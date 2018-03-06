 »   »   » Despite Injuries, Tiger Shroff Went Unstoppable For Baaghi 2!

Tiger Shroff's never seen before intense avatar and power packed action in Baaghi 2 has been creating immense buzz ever since the trailer launch.

Little did we know that the young lad had to go through a lot of hard work to get the perfectly ripped physique. The actor also went under multiple preparations to deliver the high octane action sequences.



During one of the shooting schedule in Thailand where a major portion of action sequences have been shot, Tiger suffered multiple injuries on sets. From hand-to-hand combat to choreographed action stunts, the actor had to do it all and injured him during the process.



While the Thailand shoot was scheduled for ten days, Tiger Shroff flew in three days prior to rehearsing for these action scenes.



These scenes were fast-paced and gave several bruises to Tiger all over his body. However, the team made sure that a team of doctors was present at all times



Baaghi 2 trailer brings back Ronnie aka Tiger Shroff with a bang as a badass battle-hardened army officer.



Despite all these setbacks, Tiger who is known to be extremely focused continued shooting for the scenes as planned by the makers as they had a tight schedule that gave them very little breathing space.



Tiger Shroff has taken the action a notch higher than what we had seen in the prequel.



Baaghi 2 brings to celluloid the actor and his alleged girlfriend Disha P

