 »   »   » DETAILS REVEALED! Hansal Mehta Was Planning To Make This Film With Sridevi

The Film Is Based On A Book

Hansal was quoted as saying to PTI, "It is a beautiful story, I have got the rights for it. It is from a book, a novella... It is a Chinese story."

He Was Keen To Give A Narration To Sridevi

"I felt it would be wonderful to do it with Sridevi. I had thought of narrating the idea to her, but she passed away. It was shocking."

He Will Dedicate The Film To Sridevi

"I will dedicate it to Sridevi. I had very little interaction with her. I believe she had seen my work. She was a great actor, an inspiration to lot of actors," Hansal told PTI

He Also Spoke About The Film's Plot

About the plot of the film, he said, "It was a departure from the kind of films I was making. It is a tale about love, about how in the late 50s you are discovering womanhood... Motherhood and marriage, without either being a wife or a mother."

His Tweet

After the news of her demise broke, Hansal Mehta had tweeted to offer his condolences, "There will never be another Sridevi. I was about to approach her for a film. That film will now be dedicated to her. If it finds an actor."