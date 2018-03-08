 »   »   » DETAILS REVEALED! Hansal Mehta Was Planning To Make This Film With Sridevi

Sridevi's untimely demise left everyone in deep shock and grief. Her absence has left a huge void not just in the film industry but in the entire nation.
We have told you a few days back that the legendary actress was in talks with Gauri Shinde for a sequel to English Vinglish and also a movie with Karan Johar.
Now we hear that 'Simran' director Hansal Mehta too was planning to approach Sridevi for a movie. Scroll down to read more-
The Film Is Based On A Book
Hansal was quoted as saying to PTI, "It is a beautiful story, I have got the rights for it. It is from a book, a novella... It is a Chinese story."
He Was Keen To Give A Narration To Sridevi
"I felt it would be wonderful to do it with Sridevi. I had thought of narrating the idea to her, but she passed away. It was shocking."
He Will Dedicate The Film To Sridevi
"I will dedicate it to Sridevi. I had very little interaction with her. I believe she had seen my work. She was a great actor, an inspiration to lot of actors," Hansal told PTI
He Also Spoke About The Film's Plot
About the plot of the film, he said, "It was a departure from the kind of films I was making. It is a tale about love, about how in the late 50s you are discovering womanhood... Motherhood and marriage, without either being a wife or a mother."
His Tweet
After the news of her demise broke, Hansal Mehta had tweeted to offer his condolences, "There will never be another Sridevi. I was about to approach her for a film. That film will now be dedicated to her. If it finds an actor."
Sridevi passed away on Saturday, 24th February while she was in Dubai to attend her hubby Boney Kapoor's nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding. Later the autopsy report revealed that the cause of her death was 'accidental drowning'.