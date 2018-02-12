 »   »   » DETAILS REVEALED! Here's How Jacqueline Fernandez Is Prepping To Kick Some Butt In Race 3

Jacqueline Fernandez who has been part of a few action-oriented films is now set to kick-start the action sequence for Salman Khan starrer Race 3.

After wrapping up the Mumbai schedule, director Remo D'Souza and his team have flown down to Bangkok which will be followed by Abu Dhabi to shoot for the film.



The schedule in both these places will have the actors filming some high-octane action sequences. A love song featuring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah will be shot in Bangkok.



Though Jacqueline is in great shape, she is hitting the gym big time to prepare for the grueling shoot.



After filming three songs and a few heist scenes in Mumbai, Remo is gearing up for the foreign schedules. The one at Bangkok will have an intense action scene featuring Jacqueline.



Later, the team will shift their camp to Abu Dhabi for a month. The remaining portions will be filmed at the UAE capital. Jacqueline has a few more action sequences. They aren't stunts but hand-to-hand combat scenes, for which she has been training in mixed martial arts.



We also hear that besides working out, Jacqueline is on a strict diet. The actress has to follow a specific diet regimen for a few days. She is drinking more fluids throughout the day. In the morning, she has a cup of coffee and dates. Lunch usually comprises spinach, an egg and half an avocado. In the evening, she has a protein shake and for dinner, half an avocado.



Meanwhile recently the makers of Kick 2 officially announced the film with Salman Khan playing the lead. While speculations are rife whether Jacqueline would be a part of the sequel, the actress when asked about it said, " I think the Kick 2 announcement has come, and I'm very happy that Sajid is working with Salman. But details of anything more about Kick 2 should be coming from the producers."



Well then, let's hope the makers make some official announcement regarding Kick 2 soon!

