 »   »   »  Dhadak Celebs Review: From Madhuri Dixit To Arjun Kapoor, Everyone's In Awe Of Janhvi-Ishaan's Act

Dhadak has finally hit the theatres and reviews have already started pouring in! While the movie critics and fans are in awe of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's impressive performances after watching the first day first show, our Bollywood celebs are also leaving no stones unturned to lend support to Ishaan and Janhvi! Celebs including Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Anil Kapoor and Neha Dhupia posted tweets praising the duo as well as director Shashank Khaitaan. But it's Arjun Kapoor's tweet that will leave you all happy. He's one supportive brother we must say.
Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor tweeted, "It's out today #Dhadak !!! @ShashankKhaitan has made a heart warming & yet gut wrenching love story....he's handled the 2 Of them so deftly. Ishan u have nailed the simplicity & energy of a young kid who just sees purity in love Janhvi u left me speechless so bloody proud of u..." [sic]
Varun Dhawan
Varun, who has worked with Shashank in Badrinath Ki Dulhania also watched the film and wrote, "#DHADAK is @ShashankKhaitan finest work. Ishaan and Jaanvi are incredible in the film. It's a film which will touch everyone's heart and give an important message. Go catch it in the theatre. Shashank I'm so happy to see your growth but happier cause your the same person." [sic]
Madhuri Dixit
"#Dhadak is so beautiful yet an intense film! I totally loved it @karanjohar @ShashankKhaitan #Ishaan & #Janhvi I'm sure you will win over everyone with your wonderful performances. Sending out my best wishes to the entire team for the big release tomorrow!" [sic]
Anil Kapoor
"Saw #Dhadak last night and all I have to say is #JanhviKapoor & @imIshaanKhatter both are already stars! Their innocence & love will steal your hearts for sure! Loved it!@DharmaMovies
@karanjohar @ShashankKhaitan @ZeeStudios_" [sic]
Neha Dhupia
"Watched #dhadak last night I walked out with so many emotions,to begin with #jhanavi n #Ishaan are absolutely brilliant..they did nt get a single beat wrong,they performed like pros,danced like lightening and looked youthful and gorgeous. I'm blown away.. @karanjohar only u can." [sic]
Ashutosh Gowariker
"ENJOYED #Dhadak !!#JanhviKapoor is so immensely watchable! She surprised me with her ENDEARING performance! @imIshaanKhatter is a completely ENERGETIC actor!@AjayAtulOnline ‘s title track is on LOOP! CONGRATS @karanjohar @ShashankKhaitan for yet another BO success!" [sic]
Milap Zaveri
"#Dhadak WINS your heart and then RIPS it to shreds. I've seen #Sairaat twice n still broke down. Ishaan Khattar n Jhanvi are BRILLIANT! What a debut by them! @ShashankKhaitan u genius u better come wipe my tears! Congrats @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 This is a WINNER!" [sic]
