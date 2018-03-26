 »   »   » Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter Film At The Famous Victoria Memorial In Kolkata!

A Light-Heart Moment

Shashank captioned the post stating, "In Victoria Memorial ...#dhadak #janhvikapoor #IshaanKhatter #Ankit #shridhar ... #kolkattadiaries @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @DharmaMovies @ZeeStudios_" In the picture, one can see Ishaan and Janhvi indulging in some candid chat.



A Perfect Pair On Screen

Shashank had earlier shared, " Dhadak is a title, a word and quite relatable. We are really excited about the film. was always very excited to go to two new fresh faces and see how it works. Janhvi and Ishaan get a sense of innocence to the table and that's what we will capitalize on."



Papa Boney Kapoor Is Proud Of Janhvi

Earlier when asked about his thoughts on Karan Johar launching Janhvi in Bollywood with Dhadak, Boney Kapoor had shared, " She is in good hands." When quizzed if he gave any advice to her, he quipped, " The conversation (between him and Janhvi) is that you gotta be sincere, focused and put your heart in whatever you do. She is hardworking and she is putting everything into it (her first film)."



Ishaan's Mother Neelima Azim Had This To Say!

"Nothing could be better than this (Ishaan debuting in a Karan Johar film) and I think they are doing something very different and interesting. (Shashank) Khaitan is somebody I can completely trust Ishaan with and Karan has been so warm and loving to Ishaan. So, I think they are going to make a fantastic film."



Boney On Janhvi Being Compared To Her Mother

"Janhvi has her own individuality. Fortunately, she is not trying to be (like) her mom. She is trying to be herself which is good. She (Sridevi) has been an iconic figure so more so being her daughter why should Janhvi ape her. If she has to make a mark she should be her own individual self and do things that create your own identity. She is sensible and intelligent girl. She is hardworking, sincere towards her work and she will create a niche for herself."



Shashank On Working With Ishaan And Janhvi

"They do not come with burden, they are far more relaxed and chilled out. For me, even when I was working with Varun and Alia, I was working with two new actors and they never treated me as someone from outside the film industry. And I have never treated them as someone from the industry. Same thing over here, with Janhvi and Ishaan I am their director and they are my actors."

