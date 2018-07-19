English
 »   »   »  Guess Who! This Celeb Makes Janhvi Kapoor Feel Like She's The Most Important Girl In The World

Guess Who! This Celeb Makes Janhvi Kapoor Feel Like She's The Most Important Girl In The World

    Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are all set to win the audiences hearts with their upcoming release Dhadak on July 20, 2018 and the duo are promoting the movie in full pace and were seen in several television shows, malls, events and radio shows. They also had a fun interview with film critic Rajeev Masand and both Janhvi and Ishaan poked fun at their educational qualifications, while also stating that they chose to follow their dreams.

    In a recent interview with TOI, Janhvi Kapoor revealed that she feels happy and safe that she's debuting in a movie co-produced by Karan Johar and went ahead by saying that Kjo has the ability to make her feel like she's the most important person in the world. Here's what she said about Karan Johar...

    Karan Johar Makes Me Feel Like Home

    "The thing that I like the most about Karan (Johar, producer) is that, there is a personal involvement and he makes me feel at home."

    I Feel Like The Most Important Person In The World

    "I know that I can count on him and he has this wonderful ability to make you feel like you are the most important person in the world."

    On Director Shashank Khaitan

    "Dhadak is the biggest blessing of my life. I am so fortunate to also have Shashank Khaitan as my first director, as he creates such great energy on the set."

    Learnt Something New For Dhadak

    Janhvi Kapoor also revealed that she underwent Khatak training to prepare for her role in Dhadak. "I had to train in Kathak for my role in the film," she summed it up to TOI.

    Huge Expectations!

    Now that the release of Dhadak is just a day away, there is a lot of expectations on Janhvi Kapoor to perform well and also carry forward her mother Sridevi's legacy forward.


