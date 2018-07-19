 »   »   »  Guess Who! This Celeb Makes Janhvi Kapoor Feel Like She's The Most Important Girl In The World

Karan Johar Makes Me Feel Like Home

"The thing that I like the most about Karan (Johar, producer) is that, there is a personal involvement and he makes me feel at home."



I Feel Like The Most Important Person In The World

"I know that I can count on him and he has this wonderful ability to make you feel like you are the most important person in the world."



On Director Shashank Khaitan

"Dhadak is the biggest blessing of my life. I am so fortunate to also have Shashank Khaitan as my first director, as he creates such great energy on the set."



Learnt Something New For Dhadak

Janhvi Kapoor also revealed that she underwent Khatak training to prepare for her role in Dhadak. "I had to train in Kathak for my role in the film," she summed it up to TOI.



Huge Expectations!

Now that the release of Dhadak is just a day away, there is a lot of expectations on Janhvi Kapoor to perform well and also carry forward her mother Sridevi's legacy forward.

