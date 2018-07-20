 »   »   »  Dhadak Movie Review: Live Audience Update On The Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter Starrer

Related Articles
The much-awaited movie of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak is finally out and has been receiving positive reviews from all corners. There were a lot of expectations, especially on Janhvi Kapoor to do well on her debut, as people are keen to see her carry forward her mother Sridevi's legacy. Dhadak is a remake of the superhit Marathi flick Sairat, which released in the year 2016 and going by the positive reviews of Dhadak, it might cross the Rs 100 Crore club in no time.
Check out the live tweets by the audience right here, right now.
ApurvaRai @TheApurvaRai
"Just watch #janhvikapoor #dhadak climax dekh ker rona aa gya.. must watch film. well done #ishaankhatta."
Avinash Singh @avinash00686337
"Again a example of garbage #bollywood. The easiest way is to copy a movie, mix some masala and produce it. #Dhadak #dhadakReview."
Cottonandchilli @cottonandchilli
"#Dhadak is for people who haven't watched Sairat..and there are millions of them all over the world."
Suzanna Mukherjee @suzannam1
Even though I loved #sairat , #Dhadak is absolutely amazing specially after #zingaat . Ishaan's energy and jahnvi's sensitivity are the highlight of this film . Guys do watch it for these two. I don't mind nepotism when it produces actors like these . True effort . Cheers
Rahul Parmar @Rahul_K_Parmar
"Bollywood makes another shitty movie but the celebrities are tweeting as if it is the story of the millennium #Dhadak."
Viral Ramanuj @ViralRamanuj
"It's out today #Dhadak !!! @ShashankKhaitan has made a heart warming & yet gut wrenching love story....he's handled the 2 Of them so deftly. Ishan u have nailed the simplicity & energy of a young kid who just sees purity in love Janhvi u left me speechless so bloody proud of u..."
Fenil Seta @fenil_seta
"#Dhadak Ishaan Khatter is very adorable and after Beyond The Clouds, he delivers a smashing performance once again. Janhvi Kapoor could have been a bit better but she shines in some of the crucial sequences of the second half."
AP @its_ap1
"I think you guys havent seen #Sairaat There is nothing as connective and engrossing as the beginning to end of the two newcomers in the Marathi film. Other than the adaptation of song #Zingaat from marathi to hindi nothing is good. #Dhadak is not glueing the audience."
AMAN @AMAN51977927
"#DHADAK just ok moive . Ek achi kashi moive ka remake krab kar deya gaya a . Just ** star."
Shalya @reborn_shalya
"Learn acting first of all #JhanviKapoor. You become actress just due to nepotism and nothing else. Expression less, repeated kind of story, songs are damn boring."