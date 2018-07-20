 »   »   »  Dhadak Movie Review: Live Audience Update On The Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter Starrer

ApurvaRai @TheApurvaRai

"Just watch #janhvikapoor #dhadak climax dekh ker rona aa gya.. must watch film. well done #ishaankhatta."



Avinash Singh @avinash00686337

"Again a example of garbage #bollywood. The easiest way is to copy a movie, mix some masala and produce it. #Dhadak #dhadakReview."



Cottonandchilli @cottonandchilli

"#Dhadak is for people who haven't watched Sairat..and there are millions of them all over the world."



Suzanna Mukherjee @suzannam1

Even though I loved #sairat , #Dhadak is absolutely amazing specially after #zingaat . Ishaan's energy and jahnvi's sensitivity are the highlight of this film . Guys do watch it for these two. I don't mind nepotism when it produces actors like these . True effort . Cheers



Rahul Parmar @Rahul_K_Parmar

"Bollywood makes another shitty movie but the celebrities are tweeting as if it is the story of the millennium #Dhadak."



Viral Ramanuj @ViralRamanuj

"It's out today #Dhadak !!! @ShashankKhaitan has made a heart warming & yet gut wrenching love story....he's handled the 2 Of them so deftly. Ishan u have nailed the simplicity & energy of a young kid who just sees purity in love Janhvi u left me speechless so bloody proud of u..."



Fenil Seta @fenil_seta

"#Dhadak Ishaan Khatter is very adorable and after Beyond The Clouds, he delivers a smashing performance once again. Janhvi Kapoor could have been a bit better but she shines in some of the crucial sequences of the second half."



AP @its_ap1

"I think you guys havent seen #Sairaat There is nothing as connective and engrossing as the beginning to end of the two newcomers in the Marathi film. Other than the adaptation of song #Zingaat from marathi to hindi nothing is good. #Dhadak is not glueing the audience."



AMAN ‏ @AMAN51977927

"#DHADAK just ok moive . Ek achi kashi moive ka remake krab kar deya gaya a . Just ** star."



Shalya @reborn_shalya

"Learn acting first of all #JhanviKapoor. You become actress just due to nepotism and nothing else. Expression less, repeated kind of story, songs are damn boring."

