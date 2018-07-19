English
 »   »   »  Dhadak Special Screening: Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan Catch Ishaan-Janhvi's Film!

Posted By:
    The much awaited film Dhadak which stars Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor will be hitting the theatrical screens tomorrow. Considering that it's a remake of the blockbuster 'Sairat', everyone is curious to know if Janhvi's debut vehicle manages to achieve the success of the original flick. Last night, the makers of Dhadak organized a special screening of the film for the film fraternity.

    The special screening was attended by many B-Town celebs which includes names like Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan and others. Check out some of the pictures from last night here-

    Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput

    Ishaan's big brother Shahid couldn't stop flashing his smile for the paparazzi and had mom-to-be Mira Rajput by his side.

    Madhuri Dixit Nene

    The 'Dhak-Dhak' girl who is working with Karan Johar's production banner in Kalank too made her presence felt.

    Rekha

    The gorgeous diva once again made a stunning appearance and waved out to the paps.

    Sara Ali Khan

    While the two actresses might have been pitted against each other even before the release of their debut, Sara made it a point to catch Janhvi's film. Janhvi was recently quoted in an interview, "There is no competition. I am looking forward to watching her films as an audience member. She holds great promise and I think women should support each other." Looks like Sara too seconds her thought!

    Kartik Aaryan

    Recently there were reports floating in about Kartik Aaryan's fallout with Karan Johar. However the young lad silenced all gossip-mongers by attending a special screening of this KJo film.

    Karishma Kapoor

    The stunning actress was clicked by the paparazzi at the Dhadak special screening.

    Khushi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor's little sister Khushi looked super happy to catch Janhvi's debut on the big screen.



    Malaika Arora Khan

    The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl too made it a point to see what Ishaan-Janhvi's film has in store.


    Story first published: Thursday, July 19, 2018, 11:01 [IST]
