 »   »   »  Dhadak Special Screening: Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan Catch Ishaan-Janhvi's Film!

Related Articles
- If This Sridevi Film Is Remade Someday, Janhvi Kapoor Would Love To Star In It!
- Dhadak Box Office Prediction: Will Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter Starrer Cross The 100-Crore-Mark?
- Guess Who! This Celeb Makes Janhvi Kapoor Feel Like She's The Most Important Girl In The World
- Like Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter, 7 Other B-town Debut Jodis Who Created Huge Hype Before Release
- Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor Takes A Dig At Mainstream Filmmakers For Glorifying Class Divide!
- Sairat Vs Dhadak: Budget, Salary & Box Office Comparison Between The Two!
- Janhvi Kapoor Is Severely Uneducated & So Is Ishaan Khatter! This Interview Will Make You Laugh
- This Is How Janhvi Kapoor Reacted When Asked About Her 'Rivalry' With Sara Ali Khan!
- Arjun Kapoor Is Counting Hours For Janhvi Kapoor's Dhadak Release! View Picture
- Janhvi Kapoor Reveals What She Likes & Dislikes About Her Dhadak Co-star Ishaan Khatter!
- Sridevi Felt Parents' Bad Karma Goes Into Their Children; Was Scared To See Janhvi Kapoor Suffer!
- Janhvi Kapoor Revealed The First Reaction Of Sridevi When She Decided To Be An Actress!
The much awaited film Dhadak which stars Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor will be hitting the theatrical screens tomorrow. Considering that it's a remake of the blockbuster 'Sairat', everyone is curious to know if Janhvi's debut vehicle manages to achieve the success of the original flick. Last night, the makers of Dhadak organized a special screening of the film for the film fraternity.
The special screening was attended by many B-Town celebs which includes names like Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan and others. Check out some of the pictures from last night here-
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput
Ishaan's big brother Shahid couldn't stop flashing his smile for the paparazzi and had mom-to-be Mira Rajput by his side.
Madhuri Dixit Nene
The 'Dhak-Dhak' girl who is working with Karan Johar's production banner in Kalank too made her presence felt.
Rekha
The gorgeous diva once again made a stunning appearance and waved out to the paps.
Sara Ali Khan
While the two actresses might have been pitted against each other even before the release of their debut, Sara made it a point to catch Janhvi's film. Janhvi was recently quoted in an interview, "There is no competition. I am looking forward to watching her films as an audience member. She holds great promise and I think women should support each other." Looks like Sara too seconds her thought!
Kartik Aaryan
Recently there were reports floating in about Kartik Aaryan's fallout with Karan Johar. However the young lad silenced all gossip-mongers by attending a special screening of this KJo film.
Karishma Kapoor
The stunning actress was clicked by the paparazzi at the Dhadak special screening.
Khushi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor's little sister Khushi looked super happy to catch Janhvi's debut on the big screen.
Malaika Arora Khan
The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl too made it a point to see what Ishaan-Janhvi's film has in store.