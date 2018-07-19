 »   »   »  Dhadak Special Screening: Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan Catch Ishaan-Janhvi's Film!

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput

Ishaan's big brother Shahid couldn't stop flashing his smile for the paparazzi and had mom-to-be Mira Rajput by his side.



Madhuri Dixit Nene

The 'Dhak-Dhak' girl who is working with Karan Johar's production banner in Kalank too made her presence felt.



Rekha

The gorgeous diva once again made a stunning appearance and waved out to the paps.



Sara Ali Khan

While the two actresses might have been pitted against each other even before the release of their debut, Sara made it a point to catch Janhvi's film. Janhvi was recently quoted in an interview, "There is no competition. I am looking forward to watching her films as an audience member. She holds great promise and I think women should support each other." Looks like Sara too seconds her thought!



Kartik Aaryan

Recently there were reports floating in about Kartik Aaryan's fallout with Karan Johar. However the young lad silenced all gossip-mongers by attending a special screening of this KJo film.



Karishma Kapoor

The stunning actress was clicked by the paparazzi at the Dhadak special screening.



Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's little sister Khushi looked super happy to catch Janhvi's debut on the big screen.











Malaika Arora Khan

The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl too made it a point to see what Ishaan-Janhvi's film has in store.

