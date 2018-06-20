 »   »   »  Jhanvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak Title Track Is Soothing To The Ears! Watch It Here

The title track of Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak is out and it wins our hearts in terms of ear soothing music. The romantic lyrics adds to the charm of the song and all of this combined with the video will melt anyone's heart. Jhanvi and Ishaan have hit the nail right in the head on this one as romantic songs have the ability to go a long way in Bollywood!

Watch the title track of Dhadak below...



Such an amazing song, right? We're sure you'll end up watching the video atleast twice or more! The chemistry between Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter is excellent as there's a lot of emotional scenes in the video and going by how amazing the video is, Jhanvi and Ishaan might be the next big jodi in Bollywood. For a debutant like Jhanvi Kapoor showing this much emotions, we're sure that she'll stay in Bollywood for a long time to come.



Dhadak is a remake of the superhit Marathi movie Sairat which released in the year 2016. The Hindi version of the movie is produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The movie is all set to hit the thetares on July 20, 2018.



Also, Karan Johar took to Twitter by saying about the Dhadak title track, "Let the feeling of someone making your heart go #Dhadak take over! #DhadakTitleTrack out now." Check out his tweet below...



Also Read: Is Amy Jackson A Lesbian? Her New Picture Has Fans Confused!

