 »   »   »  Dhadak Trailer: Ishaan Khatter Steals Away The Show From Janhvi Kapoor!

Folks, it's finally out! After months of wait, the makers of 'Dhadak' have dropped the first official trailer of the film. The movie has already been generating a lot of curiosity for two reasons. Firstly because it's a remake of Nagraj Manjule's Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat' and secondly as it marks the acting debut of late actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor.

The trailer begins with the tunes of the Hindi reprise version of iconic 'Zingaat' song which is followed by how Ishaan and Janhvi's character first meet, their 'cute' romance followed by the couple eloping to Agra after facing resistance from their families.



Of course, those who have watched Sairat won't stop comparing the two films right from the word go; blame it on few scenes which are a blatant copy. Having said that, check it out for yourself here-



Was it only me or did you folks too feel that Ishaan Khatter stole away the show from his co-star Janhvi Kapoor? Unlike like the original where Rinki Rajguru's Archie made a lasting impression.



In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, director Shashank Khaitan revealed that Dhadak is more of an adaptation of Sairat rather than its remake and was quoted as saying, "Sairat was an amazing movie that inspired me to take up this film, but I believe there are aspects of the Hindi film that are my own. I just hope we do justice to Sairat and people come out of the theatre happy."



The basic premise is of differences in caste, honour killing and what it means to survive in that world and I feel that is the conflict that is alive all across India, you will hear stories like that. So in that sense, the basic premise (of Dhadak and Sairat) is same. But there are variations. My story is based on another set up... It is (set) in Rajasthan. It comes with its own challenges, conflicts and style of a love story."



Talking about working with Ishaan and Janhvi, he had added, " They do not come with burden, they are far more relaxed and chilled out. For me, even when I was working with Varun and Alia, I was working with two new actors and they never treated me as someone from outside the film industry. And I have never treated them as someone from the industry. Same thing over here, with Janhvi and Ishaan I am their director and they are my actors."



Helmed by Shashank Khaitaan, Dhadak is slated to release on 20th July.