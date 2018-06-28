English
 Dia Mirza Gifts Mother India Poster To Sanjay Dutt Worth Rs 1,45,000

Dia Mirza Gifts Mother India Poster To Sanjay Dutt Worth Rs 1,45,000

    Dia Mirza, who is portraying the role of Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata Dutt in Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, has gifted a Mother India poster to Sanjay Dutt worth Rs 1,45,000. She purchased the poster during an auction in Mumbai and called it a priceless memorabilia. Mother India is one of the most famous movies in Bollywood and starrer Sunil Dutt and Nargis. The movie released in the year 1957 and ended up being a blockbuster hit back in the day.

    Dia Mirza opened up by saying, "I was part of very important and beautiful auction, to restore and preserve the heritage of cinema. And during that auction, some very priceless memorabilia was being auctioned. I found this 'Mother India' poster and I thought it would make a very special present for Sanjay Dutt and his family. So I bid for it," she said to IANS.

    Sanju is creating a buzz all over social media and people are really excited about the movie. When the teaser was first released, people instantly fell in love with the movie and appreciated Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Sanjay Dutt as his mannerisms and looks were exactly the same. Some left wondering if it was Ranbir Kapoor or Sanjay Dutt himself, such was the intensity of the teaser.

    Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal starrer Sanju is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow on June 29, 2018. The movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

