 »   »   » Dia Mirza Opens Up About Her Excitement In Starring In Sanjay Dutt's Biopic!

Actor-producer Dia Mirza is excited to work on Rajkumar Hirani’s yet untitled Sanjay Dutt biopic, but doesn’t want to take stress by thinking how it will take her “career as an actor in a new direction”.

Dia will be seen playing the role of Sanjay’s wife Manyata in the biopic. “I’m very very excited about the Dutt biopic and my work in it. I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself by thinking about the fact that it might take my career as an actor in a new direction,” said.

The biopic features Ranbir Kapoor as the protagonist. It also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Karishma Tanna, Vicky Kaushal and Jim Sarbh. The film, written and directed by Hirani, will be opening up facets of Sanjay’s personal as well as public life on the big screen. After winning the Miss Asia Pacific 2000 title, Dia made her Bollywood debut in 2001 with the film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

Despite having a successful debut, she could not sustain the golden run in the Hindi film industry. She featured in Bollywood films like Deewaanapan, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Dum and Kurbaan that bombed at the box office.

Apart from acting, Dia has stepped into the filmmaking business. She co-owns a production house, Born Free Entertainment, with her husband Sahil Sangha. Her last production venture was Bobby Jasoos in 2014. The actor hopes to evolve as an actor and a producer with each project. “As an actor and a producer, I hope I can continue to evolve, grow and contribute. That’s what my primary focus is... to just keep making better choices, keep learning and growing,” she said.

Dia is also known for her philanthropic activities. She has been appointed UN Environment Programme’s Goodwill Ambassador for India. Talking about her passions, she said, “I have a very privileged and kind of a life that allows me to pursue my passions in various dimensions, be it film production or acting in films as an actor or hosting shows...My work as an ambassador for the United Nations and the Wildlife Trust of India, the work that I do with the Sanctuary Nature Foundation and Save The Children, these are all integral aspects of who I am.”

(IANS)