 »   »   »  Dia Mirza Slams Akshay Kumar For No Female Representative At A Bollywood Meet With PM Modi!

Recently, a delegation of Bollywood actors and producers which included Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and Ajay Devgn met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his one-day visit to Maharashtra to discuss the various issues faced by the film industry.

Soon, Akshay took to Twitter to post a picture from the meeting with a caption that read, "Heartfelt thank you to the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking out time to hear us at length, discuss issues pertaining to our industry and assuring positive consideration of suggestions."

The delegation, which was to represent the issues of the film industry had no female representatives. Dia Mirza soon took to Twitter to raise concern over this patriarchy. To Akshay's tweet, she wrote, ""This is wonderful! Is there a reason why there were no women in this room."

In yet another tweet, Dia questioned, "How can an entire industry be represented only by men."

When a netizen questioned Dia about why everything has become about competition between men and women, she replied, "It's not about competition! It's such a fundamental thing. If we hope to achieve equality we must be included in all conversations! Of course women are doing well. We are doing well despite the fact that we are excluded. And doesn't that need to change?"

Like Dia, actress Sandhya Mridul too wrote to Akshay in a tweet that read, "Great. We women have no issues to discuss. Obviously."

The meeting was attended by Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Prasoon Joshi who pitched for lower and uniform rates of GST for the entertainment industry in India, apart from calling for the development of Mumbai as the global entertainment capital, through various initiatives and proactive approaches, states a Tribune report.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Mumbai Wedding Reception: An Insider's Account Into The Celebrations!