India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »   »  COLD WAR RUMOUR: Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Deliberately SKIP Shweta Bachchan's Book Launch Event?

COLD WAR RUMOUR: Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Deliberately SKIP Shweta Bachchan's Book Launch Event?

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Off-lately, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan have stopped talking/bonding with each other like the old times and the reason behind their alleged cold war is yet to be disclosed! But there have been many videos, where the duo looked visibly awkward in each other's company. Last night, Shweta Bachchan launched her debut novel, Paradise Towers, along with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Wondering about the absence of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

    You might think that Aishwarya skipped her book launch event, owing to her alleged cold war but that's not true!

    Aishwarya & Abhishek Were Spotted Supporting Their Team ‘Pink Panthers’

    Abhishek Bachchan shared this picture from the Pro Kabaddi League that took place in Chennai. He was accompanied by his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya.

    Adorbs!

    Here's another adorable picture from the last night. In the picture, Abhishek can be seen clicking a selfie with his daughter and dear wifey, while enjoying the match.

    Shweta Bachchan Was Accompanied By Big B & Jaya Bachchan

    On the other side, Shweta Bachchan launched her novel in Mumbai and her parents were there to support her daughter on her special day.

    Karan Johar Was In Attendance Too!

    Speaking about Shweta Bachchan, Karan said, "Possibly the best actor in the Bachchan family is Shweta... I call her the Renaissance girl. Paradise Towers is a loaf of life."

    Big B Was All Love For Shweta

    "I rely on Shweta on her opinion on incidents that happen in the world. Or on film and she has always been right," said Big B at the book launch event.

    Jaya Bachchan On Shweta

    Like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan was also all praises for Shweta and said, "I knew she would do it. I knew she would write since she was a little girl."

    Abhishek Congratulated His Big Sister As Well!

    He shared her picture from the book launch and captioned it as saying, "The big sis releases her debut novel! Well done @shwetabachchan Dadaji and Nana would be so proud of you today."

    A few days ago, Big B shared the cover of the book on his social media handle and captioned the picture as, "that moment when your daughter hands you her first authored book , it's like when you first held her when she was born .. .. the birth of a creative talent .. and my prayers and blessings"

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 1:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue